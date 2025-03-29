A child was struck by a vehicle on Wyandotte Street West Friday evening, according to Windsor Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 6:15 p.m., prompting a temporary closure of the road between Dougall Avenue and Bruce Avenue.

Police say a 9-year-old attempted to cross the street at a spot other than a crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

The child was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum