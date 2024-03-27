BANCROFT, ONTARIO - Police say a child had to be airlifted to hospital after being attacked by what they call a "canine-type" animal in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the unprovoked attack took place on Tuesday afternoon.



They say an aggressive canine-type animal attacked the child on Bradshaw Road in the town of Bancroft.



Police say the child was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threating injuries.



They describe the animal as black and grey, and similar to a German shepherd or husky dog.



Anyone in the area is asked to be cautious and to report any sightings of the animal to police.

