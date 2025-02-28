Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire.

The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season.

But the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

The four-time All-Pro wrote he's "coming back for sure."

The Chiefs' quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl.

I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce..



Source(s) said I'M COMING BACK FOR SURE..



I'm gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason..



I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can't go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025