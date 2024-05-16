KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is getting attention for comments he made during a commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend in which he congratulated the women receiving degrees, but then said most were probably more excited to get married and have children.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also railed against President Joe Biden's stance on abortion and his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Catholic leaders he said were "pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America."



Butker delivered his roughly 20-minute address Saturday at the Catholic private liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, which is located about 60 miles north of Kansas City.

