Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Chicago, is coming to Caesars Windsor this fall.

The legendary band will perform on The Colosseum stage on Saturday, November 9.



The band has won multiple GRAMMY awards and is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.



Chicago is known for a number of hits including "You're the Inspiration," "Hard To Say I'm Sorry," "Saturday In The Park" and "25 Or 6 To 4."



The band was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after being eligible since 1994 and its first album,"Chicago Transit Authority," was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014.



Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday and tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday.

