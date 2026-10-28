Cheryl Hardcastle returning to Tecumseh council

Former deputy mayor and former federal MP Cheryl Hardcastle is returning to Tecumseh council after defeating incumbent Brian Houston in Ward 4.

Hardcastle says her decision to run was driven by a desire to put her experience to work closer to home.

“I still had energy left after I retired and I said, you know what, I just want to focus on my neighbourhood. I want to focus on my town and bringing some of the experience that I have,” Hardcastle said.

“I don’t want to seem arrogant and just say like I’m coming in and and I know what’s best, but I do understand how to collaborate. I’ve worked at every level of government.”

Hardcastle says she’s looking forward to building relationships around the council table and beyond.

“I’m very excited to work with all of these people and as well, some of the people in on county council, some familiar names, people that I worked with in the past, for instance, I worked with people who were councillors and now they’re mayors, they’re deputy mayors in their towns too,” she said.

Among the issues Hardcastle expects council to tackle are growth-related traffic concerns and improving communication with residents.

One area she’d like council to revisit involves finding more ways for residents to provide feedback.

“In Tecumseh, we got rid of advisory committees, and I’d like to bring those back. Maybe a few of those committees that can help and give us some feedback with regards to some of the assets like heritage, arts and culture, things like that, parks and recreation,” Hardcastle said.

Voter turnout in Tecumseh’s municipal election was 47.4 per cent.

Hardcastle received 781 votes, compared to 638 for Houston.