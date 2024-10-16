People across Windsor-Essex are being encouraged to cheer on the record number of runners taking part in the 47th annual Detroit Free Press International Marathon.

The City of Windsor is partnering with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, AM800 CKLW, and local businesses to host three Canadian cheer zones.

People are being encouraged to "Line the Drive" by going to cheer on the over 26,000 runners from 43 countries, including 4,000 Canadians, as they run along the Riverside Drive portion of the race route in Windsor.

Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Chris MacLeod told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that it's a great way to celebrate the wonderful relationship with Detroit.



"Something that you can't do anywhere else in the city," he says. "That's really what gets us excited—what kind of events can you put on that draw people into our core for something new and different, exciting that you can't do anywhere else?"

The Canadian Cheer Zone will be located alongside the Chimczuk Museum-Art Windsor-Essex gallery at Riverside Drive and in front of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre. The site will include the BioSteel Tour Bus display and product giveaway.

The Keg Riverside Canadian Cheer Zone will be located at The KEG Steakhouse + Bar at 1 Riverside Drive West near Ouellette Avenue and will include a patio party with a breakfast menu.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Cheer Zone will be located on Park Street across from the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Customs Exit. The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be on site with 40 flags representing 40 countries of origin connected to registered racers.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The route will see runners cross over the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor before heading back to Detroit through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.