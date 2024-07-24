There could be a new millionaire in Windsor-Essex.

A MAXMILLIONS winning ticket worth $1-million was sold in the city for Tuesday's LOTTO MAX draw.



OLG is reminding lottery players to check their tickets to see if their Ontario's newest millionaire.



Two tickets worth more than $132,000 were sold in Stormont and Dundas/Glengarry area and two ENCORE prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in the Dufferin/Peel area and Welland.



The $70-million jackpot is still up for grabs for this Friday's draw.



Friday's draw will also include an estimated 12 MAXMILLIONS prizes.

