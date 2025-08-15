If you have any old lottery tickets laying around, you might want to check them. A $10,000 winning ticket from last year that was sold in Windsor is about to expire, the OLG confirmed.

The prize is from the Triple Millions main draw, which was done on Aug. 29, 2024. The winning number is 552265.

In order to win the $10,000 prize, players must have the exact match to the winning number. The winner then has one year to claim their winnings.

If you think you have this ticket, or maybe lost it, you are asked to call OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098. You must know specific details, such as when and where you bought the ticket, if this is the case.

If the ticket is in your possession, you can check it with the OLG app or bring it into a store that sells lottery.