Check your LOTTARIO tickets: $10,000 prize sold in Windsor still unclaimed

A winning LOTTARIO ticket sold in Windsor is about to expire.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation says there are only two weeks left to claim the $10,000 prize from last year’s draw.

The draw was held on Saturday, October 5, 2025.

OLG says the winning numbers are 06 – 08 – 15 – 29 – 32 – 33 with bonus number 16.

The lottery corporation says players must match five of the six main draw numbers, as well as the bonus number, to win the second prize.

According to OLG, players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.