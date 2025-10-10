One person is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, shortly after 9 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a motorist driving erratically in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham.

Police state the driver had struck another vehicle, and failed to stop following the crash.

As a result of the investigation, a 65-year-old woman from Chatham was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol level of 80 plus, and failing to remain at the scene.

The woman was released on an undertaking, and is schedule to appear in a Chatham court at a later date.

The OPP reminds drivers and members of the public to report impaired drivers and dangerous driving behaviours.