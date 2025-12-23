A fraud scheme in Chatham-Kent.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a fraud involving cryptocurrency.

Investigators say a 70-year old woman from Orford Township was contacted by a man she met on Instagram three-weeks earlier, who claimed he was returning from a military contract and needed money, while promising to repay her with a larger amount.

Police say the victim was persuaded to send money using Bitcoin, then lost all contact with the man and learned screenshots and contact details were fraudulent.

It's unknown how much money she lost.

Police say to be cautious of online interactions over the holiday season when there are requests for money, crytocurrency or financial help.