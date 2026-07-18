Chatham woman charged with arson following vacant home fire

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

A Chatham woman has been arrested and charged following an arson investigation.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on July 14, Chatham-Kent police, fire, and EMS responded to a fire at a vacant residence in the 100 block of Park Street.

The fire originated at the rear of the vacant home and quickly spread to two neighbouring properties.

One of the neighbouring homes was occupied at the time by four residents who were asleep when the fire spread to their home. All occupants were able to safely evacuate without injury.

Police deemed that the fire was suspicious in nature, and as part of the investigation, officers obtained and reviewed surveillance video.

The footage captured a woman on the property prior to the fire, including in the area where the fire was believed to have originated. Additional video evidence showed the same individual on the property earlier that morning.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and through footage, witness statements, and additional investigative steps, police identified a suspect.

On July 16, police located and arrested a 35-year-old woman. At the time of her arrest, officers recovered several items believed to be relevant to the investigation.

She’s been charged with arson - damage to property, and arson - disregard for human life.

The accused was held for bail proceedings.