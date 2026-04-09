A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged by Chatham-Kent Police following a large drug bust.

On Tuesday, April 7, shortly after 4 p.m., members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Northland Drive in Chatham.

Police say during the search, officers located and seized over 77 grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of cocaine, four grams of methamphetamine, cell phones, packaging materials, digital scales, and cash.

The total street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be $16,000.

The 32-year-old - from Chatham - was located and arrested. She's facing three charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect was transported to Chatham Police Headquarters where she is currently being held for bail.