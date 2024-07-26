A Chatham woman is behind bars after police responded to a weapons complaint Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to ongoing neighbour dispute on Wellington Street East, when it had escalated to the woman allegedly approaching the neighbours with a gun, accusing them of theft.



Police say as the argument went on, the woman raised the gun, pointing it at the individuals.



The woman was taken into custody without incident.



The firearm seized was determined to be a pellet gun.



A 40-year-old woman is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

