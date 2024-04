A student at Chatham-Kent Secondary School has been charged with assault.

Chatham-Kent police say an investigation started on March 19 after a fight at the school between students.



According to police, a female youth assaulted another girl resulting in physical injuries.



Police say a 16-year-old from Chatham attended police headquarters on Monday, April 8 and turned herself in.



She was released with conditions and will appear in court on May 6.