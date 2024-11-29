The Chatham-Kent Police Service is warning the public about a fraud scam.

In the last week, officers have responded to four investigations involving individuals posing as bail bondsmen.

Police state the scammers have contacted citizens, claiming that their grandchild is in jail and demanding money for their release.

The victims are then instructed to give the cast to a courier that will come by their home, and to make the transaction seem legitimate they are provided with a code.

Chatham police are reminding the public that no Canadian court or police service would engage in the practice. Bail bondsmen do not exist in Canada.

Police state that if you receive a similar call that it is a scam, and to not provide any personal information or money.

Those who do receive a call such as this one are urged to report the incident.