The Chatham-Kent Police Service is urging the public to be aware of a rising scam targeting seniors.

Over the past couple of days, Chatham police has received multiple complaints from victims of frauds known as the Grandparent Scam.

This scam is a type of fraud where scammers impersonate a family member - often a grandchild - to trick the elderly into sending money.

These fraudsters often claim there's an emergency where funds are needed.

These scammers often claim they are affiliated with law enforcement, and Chatham Police are urging community members to remain vigilant.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service wants to make it clear that no officer, or affiliate with police, would ever attend to collect money for bail, or another matter.

Those who would like to report a fraud incident can contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-352-1234, or Crime Stoppers.