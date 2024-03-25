The Chatham-Kent Police Service is warning the public about potential fraud incidents with fake construction companies.

Ahead of the spring weather, police say they have received several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring those contracts.

Police are cautioning residents regarding door-to-door sales for construction or handyman services, and while there are reputable companies that engage in door-to-door sales, many scams do occur.

Cautions to keep in mind for these situations include being wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to get you to sign a contract, or make a deposit right away, a lack of credentials for their company, no written contract for the work and scope of the work, a lack of references, unusually low prices compared to competitors, and unsolicited offers.

Police also remind the public to be bold, ask questions, and do your due diligence before signing any contracts or depositing money.