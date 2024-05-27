Chatham-Kent Police had their hands full on Saturday evening

Police responded to a call at approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large group of about 50 people involved in a physical altercation, possibly involving prohibited weapons.

The incident happened within Tecumseh Park.

An aerosol weapon was recovered on scene and lodged as evidence.

Multiple youths were located, arrested by police and then they were transported to police headquarters.

They were then charged accordingly and later released with a future court date.