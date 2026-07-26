Chatham Police reporting decline in crime throughout 2025

Chatham-Kent Police are reporting a significant decline in the community’s Crime Severity Index (CSI) in 2025.

The service is reporting that followed by proactive policing, strategic enforcement and strong community partnerships, they’re seeing a decline in crime.

Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index measures both the volume and seriousness of police-reported crime.

Compared to 2024, Chatham-Kent recorded decreases across all three CSI categories including overall crime, violent crime, and non-violent crime.

Overall crime is down 11.9 per cent from 2024, violent crime is down 5.9 per cent, and non-violent crime saw a 14.4 per cent decrease.

The reduction in crime is the result of focused enforcement initiatives, intelligence-led policing, targeted efforts to address repeat and high-risk offenders, investments in technology and training, proactive crime prevention strategies and collaborative partnerships with municipal departments, health-care providers, social service agencies and community organizations.

While the decrease in crime is encouraging, Chatham Police recognizes that there is still work to be done.