Chatham Police nab stunt driver thanks to call from concerned citizen

Chatham-Kent Police are highlighting the importance of community members making reports to keep roads safe.

On Wednesday, June 3, a concerned citizen called the police service regarding a white pickup truck that was reportedly travelling at excessive speeds on Pioneer Line between St. Clair Road and Prince Albert Road during the early morning hours.

Members of the Traffic Management Office conducted targeted speed enforcement in the area.

On Thursday morning, shortly before 7 a.m., officers observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the concerned citizen travelling eastbound at a significant rate of speed.

Officers confirmed that the car was travelling 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 23-year-old man from Pain Court was charged with stunt driving, and speeding.

As a result, his vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and his license was suspended for 30 days.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service encourages residents to continue reporting traffic concerns.