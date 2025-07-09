Chatham-Kent Police are looking for a missing man.

Police state they are looking for 79-year-old Mario Leggiero.

Police say he was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on July 9 in Chatham.

He is approximately 5'4'' tall, approximately 185 lbs, with grey hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a plaid blue shirt and grey pants, and was driving a 2009 Volkswagen Passat that is grey/beige in colour.

His last known location was on Park Avenue in Chatham, and the last pinged location was around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 401 enroute to Tilbury.

Anyone with information on Leggiero's whereabouts are asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.