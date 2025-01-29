The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking for the public's help in solving a case.

On January 18, at around 12:20 a.m., both Chatham Police and the Chatham-Kent Fire Service responded to a report of smoke coming from a house at 170 Edgar Street in Chatham.

The fire was put out, and it was determined that no one was inside the residence.

Police state that through the initial fire investigation it has been determined that there were several points of origin within the home.

As a result, the fire has been deemed to be intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious during that time, are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.