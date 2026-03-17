Police in Chatham-Kent were able to quickly step in to halt an alleged attempted murder.

On March 13, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Murray Street area in Wallaceburg.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Major Crime Unit immediately took over the investigation.

Through prompt and thorough investigative efforts, the Major Crime Team were able to quickly identify the accused, determine the involvement of associated parties and secure key evidence critical to the investigation.

Police were able to identify a 36-year-old woman from Chatham.

On Monday, March 16, the suspect was located with help from the Ontario Provincial Police led by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit and taken into custody, where she is held for a bail hearing.

She has been charged with attempted murder.

Police state this was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.