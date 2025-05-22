Chatham-Kent Police is asking for the public's help following a single vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the collision on Front Line, east of Brush Line, on May 21 just before 8:30 a.m.

The collision involved one car with only one person inside.

As a result of the crash, a 55-year-old man from Blenheim sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene for medical treatment at London Health Sciences Centre.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the Traffic Unit was called in to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact either Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.