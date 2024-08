Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a complaint at a home in Thamesville.

Police state that a vehicle was struck in the window on Wallace Street with what is believed to be a bullet from a .22 caliber firearm.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

This is considered an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.