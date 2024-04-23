The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say Chloe was last seen on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on April 17.

She's described as a 15-year-old female, straight blonde hair, fair complexion, and a slender/thin build.

Police say Chloe is believed to be in Chatham, but is known to frequent the Sarnia area.

Chatham Police are concerned for her well-being, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers.