Chatham-Kent Police are looking for information from the public following a stabbing.

On February 10, at approximately 2:15 a.m., police were called to a disturbance on Grand Avenue East in Chatham where two men were engaging in a physical altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had significant injuries as a result of being stabbed.

Police state that first aid was provided and the victim was transported to hospital for further treatment.

As a result, a 30-year-old man from Chatham was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with attempted murder, and was held for bail.

Police say that the two men are known to each other, and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information on this incident, or those with video footage, are asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.