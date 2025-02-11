Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving a case.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, at approximately 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on McNaughton Avenue and St. Clair Street in Chatham.

A full-size pick-up truck, a Ford F-150, was travelling eastbound on McNaughton when the driver struck an elderly man operating a mobility scooter who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man from Chatham, sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance before being transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old woman from Thamesville was uninjured.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Management Unit is currently investigating the collision. They are asking anyone with information, or those who may have witnessed the collision, to contact Chatham police or Crime Stoppers.