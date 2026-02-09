A new partnership between Chatham-Kent Police and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA).

The two organizations are launching a new pilot program for the Mobile Addictions Response Team (MART), which is designed to enhance community support for individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges.

This partnership is made possible following a $240,000 provincial grant, which will help to fund the program for up to two years.

The Mobile Addictions Response Team will consist of a plain-clothes police officer and an addictions therapist from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's Addictions Clinic.

The pair will respond to calls for service involving mental health and addictions issues, connect them to appropriate services, and follow up with the individual.

Dan Saunders, Clinical Manager of Inpatient Psychiatry, Addictions and Outreach at CKHA, says the team will respond to 911 calls, but will also be around in the community.

"By frequenting locations that are known to be places where people use substances, certain restaurants and coffee shops. They're going to be going to our homeless encampments, our transitional cabins through our social housing and social services, to really have a proactive approach and be visible in the community."

He says the need is there.

"Our stats for ED [emergency department] visits for substance use, substance overdose, are generally higher than the provincial average. It's obviously leading to multiple issues in the community such as homelessness, admissions to hospital, things like that. So, if we can prevent that from occurring by being right there at the ground level, intervening before it becomes a significant issue for the individual."

Saunders says the team will start with a six month period for the program.

"We did get the pilot project grant funding for two years, we anticipate using that for the full two years. The six month period that we're doing right now is just to determine those very things such as hours of operation, areas of need, and how to best focus those resources."

The team will be available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

Those who see someone who may need assistance by the team are encouraged to call 911.