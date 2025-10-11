A 40-year-old man is facing a list of charges following a traffic complaint.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 p.m., Chatham-Kent police officers observed a motorcycle travelling in Chatham without a licence plate.

Through further investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen.

Police state that the driver, a 40-year-old man from Blenheim, had a suspended driver's licence.

The suspect attempted to flee during his arrest, and a prohibited weapon was also recovered by officers during the arrest.

The man is facing nine charges, some of which include resisting a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving while under suspension, among others.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters where he was released with a future court date.