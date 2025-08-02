A weapon-related incident in Chatham-Kent has led to a number of charges.

On Thursday, July 31, Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report of weapons incident where a 34-year-old woman from Chatham was allegedly being threatened with a crossbow by a 24-year-old man - also from Chatham.

When police arrived, they secured a perimeter around the residence on Tweedsmuir Avenue West.

Officers directed both individuals to exit the home due to safety concerns, however the man refused to comply, which prompted officers to use a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), to facilitate a safe arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the man had made prior threats to others within the residence, including pointing a loaded crossbow at them.

He is now facing five charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a release order, possession of ammunition contrary to a probation order, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where he is currently in custody and is held for bail.