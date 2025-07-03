A Chatham man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop in Leamington.

Around 9:20 p.m. on July 2, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway #3 in the town.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, failure of refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and resisting a peace officer.

The man also received an automatic 90-day driver's license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).