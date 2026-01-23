A Chatham man is facing impaired driving charges after nearly hitting a pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, shortly after 6 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police received reports of a pickup truck travelling through McNaughton Avenue and Bear Line Road in Chatham while unable to stay in the correct lane.

Police say through investigation that the vehicle had struck curbs and sidewalks, and nearly hit a pedestrian.

Officers located the car and the driver on St. Clair Street.

Police conducted an impaired driving investigation, including a sobriety test.

The 68-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level above 80.

The accused was transported to police headquarters, and released with a future court date.