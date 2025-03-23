A Chatham man is now facing a string of charges after violating his bail conditions.

In August 2024, Chatham-Kent Police started an investigation into a break and enter where property worth about $67,000 was stolen.

Police state that the 55-year-old man was identified as the suspect, and through investigation is was revealed he was selling the stolen items. The property was recovered and returned to the owners.

He was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trafficking stolen goods under $5,000.

In October 2024, a compliance check revealed that the man had violated his release conditions, and he was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release order.

In February 2025, he was was scheduled to appear in court, however failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, March 20, shortly before 9:30 a.m., the suspect attended the court in Chatham and was arrested by police.

The following charges are now pending including break and enter, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen goods under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is now scheduled to appear in court in May to answer to the charges.