A Chatham man has died following a collision with a semi-truck earlier this month.

On Sept. 15, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a collision involving a semi-truck operated by a 40-year-old woman from London and a cyclist on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

The woman did not sustain any injuries.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man from Chatham, was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries, and was later transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the cyclist, the Traffic Management Unit was called to take over the investigation.

On Sept. 19, the man succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, and those with further information surrounding the collision are asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.