A 28-year-old Chatham man has been charged with attempted murder.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a fire on Park Street in Chatham early Sunday morning.



According to police, a tenant was inside the building and was extricated from the building.



Police say the man was found unconscious with visible injuries unrelated to the fire and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Chatham-Kent Police Criminal Investigation Branch took over the investigation and investigators identified a male suspect.



The suspect was located and arrested on on Monday.



He has been charged with break and enter, attempted murder, and arson – disregard for human life.

