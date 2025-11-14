Chatham-Kent Police are urging potential victims to come forward following a voyeurism investigation

A 33-year-old man from Chatham-Kent has been arrested and charged with multiple offences in connection with the ongoing investigation.

On October 15, 2025, Chatham Police arrested and charged Brent Konecny with voyeurism, indecent act, and criminal harassment.

Investigators are releasing his photo as the investigation revealed that he may have targeted additional victims across southwestern Ontario, primarily in retail stores in the Chatham-Kent, Windsor and London area.

It's believed that the suspect may have used recording devices, and investigators are actively working to determine if there are more unreported incidents and to identify and support those affected.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be laid.

Chatham-Kent Police are urging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.