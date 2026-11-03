Chatham man charged following investigation near Ursuline College

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

Chatham-Kent Police say there was no credible threat to Ursuline College following reports of a possible school shooting.

Police were first called to investigate concerns involving a 37-year-old man protesting near the school on Oct. 20. Officers say their initial investigation did not uncover a credible threat.

On October 30, police received additional reports after rumours of a possible school shooting began spreading on social media.

Chatham Police returned to the school and spoke with students and staff. They again found there was no immediate threat.

However, the investigation uncovered evidence that the 37-year-old Chatham man had allegedly breached several court-ordered conditions.

As a result, the man now faces eight charges, including three counts of failing to comply with a prohibition regarding attending school grounds, two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition from accessing internet and social media, and three counts of communicating with young people under the age of 16.

Police stress the charges are not related to a credible threat against the school.

The accused was arrested and remains in custody. He will appear in court at a later date.