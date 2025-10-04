A 52-year-old man from Chatham has been charged after allegedly making threats at a local health facility.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a report of threats made at the facility on Grand Avenue West Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the man entered the lobby and requested to speak with staff before making threatening statements toward two employees who were not present at the time.

Police say the investigation revealed the man had entered a probation order condition on September 10 not to attend the local health facility except for a pre-scheduled appointment or a medical emergency.

He was located and arrested by police.

The man is charged with two counts of uttering threats - cause death and failure to comply with probation.

Police say he remains in custody, where he is currently being held for bail.