A Chatham man has been charged after Chatham-Kent police say he barricaded himself inside his residence and was allegedly making threats toward police.

The incident took place on Grand Avenue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Members of the emergency response team attended the scene and after approximately seven hours of negotiations, successfully made entry into the residence and arrested the man.

A 40-year-old was charged with uttering threats and remained in custody.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The public was warned to stay away from the area between Keil Drive and Collegiate during the investigation.