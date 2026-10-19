Chatham man arrested, woman wanted in stolen credit card investigation

(The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

One person has been arrested, and another is being sought in a stolen credit card investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a theft complaint on Friday, October 16 just after 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim had their wallet stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway on Thelma Street in Chatham.

Investigators say a stolen credit card was used to make several unauthorized purchases at local businesses.

Officers were able to obtain and review video surveillance footage from the business and were able to identify two individuals.

Police say one of the individuals, a 41-year-old Chatham man, was located later in the day after officers were responding to an unrelated call for service.

The man was arrested, and during a search, officers located suspected fentanyl in his possession.

He’s charged with two counts of theft of a credit card, two counts of possession of a credit card, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say a second suspect has been identified as a Chatham woman.

The woman who remains outstanding is facing similar charges to the male suspect.