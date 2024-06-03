Chatham-Kent Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man for assault and impaired driving.

On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in Wallaceburg.

A man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation around a vehicle.

Police arrived and located the man operating the car. He was stopped and arrested for assault.

The arresting officer found reasonable grounds to further arrest the man for impaired driving.

The man was transported to Police Headquarters to provide breath samples. The results of the breath tests showed the man was over the legal limit.

The 26-year-old Wallaceburg man was ultimately charged with assault, impaired operation of a conveyance and over 80.

He was released with conditions and a court date.