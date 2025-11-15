A 44-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested and faces multiple charges following a weapons incident.

On November 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a weapons complaint on Highland Drive in Chatham.

Officers discovered that a verbal argument between a 44-year-old man from Blenheim and a 42-year-old man from Chatham had led to a physical altercation.

At the end of the fight, police say the 44-year-old man allegedly displayed a firearm before fleeing in a vehicle.

Video surveillance footage of the incident was obtained by police.

An arrest warrant was issued on four offences including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and firearm use while committing an offence.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, shortly before 5 a.m., the man surrendered himself at the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for several firearm charges.

The man is currently being held for bail.