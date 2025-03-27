A 27-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested and charged after damaging a Tesla Cybertruck.

Chatham-Kent Police state that on March 25, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call of property damage in the parking lot of a retail store on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

The victim had reported that an unknown man was damaging his Tesla Cybertruck.

The suspect fled before police arrived, however, officers quickly located the man at the intersection of St. Clair Street and McNaughton Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the man had keyed the vehicle, and was also striking it while shouting racial slurs at the car's owner.

During his arrest, police state the man spat at one of the officers. He was charged with mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

The 27-year-old was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters where he was released with a future court date.