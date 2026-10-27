Chatham-Kent turns to Michael Bondy to sit as next mayor

Michael Bondy has been elected mayor of Chatham-Kent.

A wave of change washing over southwestern Ontario has come to Chatham-Kent where voters have turned to Michael Bondy as the community’s next mayor, according to unofficial results.

On Monday, Darrin Canniff lost his re-election bid to Bondy, with the unofficial count showing 15,818 votes for Bondy and Canniff finishing behind with 11,501 votes.

Bondy took 43.4 per cent of the vote while Canniff took 31.6 per cent of 36,410 votes cast.

Lauren Anderson finished with 4,983 votes to sit third while former mayor Randy Hope’s bid for a return to the mayor’s chair finished with 2,818 votes. April Colby, Nelson Burn, and Ryan Gow rounded out the mayor’s race.

Bondy has served on council for 16 years. He promised a focus on fiscal responsibility and taxpayer priorities on the campaign trail.

The victory adds to the list of new mayors in the region, with voters in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, and Kingsville lifting new mayors into office.

More to come.