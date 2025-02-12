Chatham-Kent will be looking to reduce the number of councillors they have.

Council has approved a motion directing staff to bring forward a by-law that would reduce the council size from 17 and one mayor, to 14 councillors and one mayor.

This change is based on recommendations by consultant StrategyCorp. If the new by-law is approved, these changed would take effect for the 2026 election.

An amendment to the motion was also added to adjust the proposed ward boundaries within the municipality.

If the by-law is approved with the amendment, the new boundaries will consist of eight new wards - up from the current six. There would be three wards in Chatham with two councillors each, three wards in the county with two councillors each, and two wards in the county with one councillor each.

This will be the first time Chatham-Kent has updated its ward boundaries since amalgamation in 1998.

The municipality has gone through significant public consultation, including two surveys and four public information sessions.

The by-law will be presented to council on March 3 for final approval.