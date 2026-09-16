Chatham-Kent reports first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2026

Chatham-Kent Public Health says mosquitoes collected in Dresden have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected from a trap on Aug. 25 and laboratory testing confirmed the presence of the virus.

It’s the first positive mosquito pool identified in Chatham-Kent this season.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While many people experience no symptoms, some may develop fever, headaches, body aches and fatigue.

In rare cases, severe illness can occur, particularly among older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

CK Public Health is reminding residents to wear protective clothing, use insect repellent, eliminate standing water around their homes and limit outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn.