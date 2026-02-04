A rise in grandparent and emergency-style scams has prompted a warning from the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS).

The service says in some cases, victims have lost significant amounts of money, while in other cases, quick verification with family members has prevented financial loss.

Police say scammers will call and claim a loved one is in serious trouble and needs money right away. The calls are designed to create fear, pressure and confusion and they often demand secrecy and immediate payment.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says if you get a call claiming a family emergency or from law enforcement, hang up and contact them directly using a trusted number.

Be wary of urgent requests for money, don’t trust caller ID, and remember bail in Canada is never paid with cash or cryptocurrency.

CKPS say they’ll be sharing scam-prevention tips on social media, and anyone who suspects a scam is urged to call 519-352-1234, or 911 in an emergency, even if no money was lost.